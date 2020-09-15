Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of September 15, 2020, sentenced a Japanese man to 25 years in prison after he was caught attempting to smuggle nearly 2 kilograms of drugs from Cambodia to Japan.

NONAKA SHUNICHI, a 72-year-old Japanese man, was arrested on February 15, 2020, Anti-Drug Department sent a Japanese national One intends to bring more than 1 kg of drugs across the border to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

After the Customs and Excise authorities cooperated with the gate police and the specialized forces of the Anti-Drug Department at Phnom Penh International Airport, as the Japanese man was about to board KE 690 (Phnom Penh – Seoul) and continuing Flight KE 767 (Seoul-Amory) to Japan.

The man was trying to take the drugs, wrapped and hidden inside his luggage. KOHSANTEPHEAP