Phnom Penh: On September 15, 2020, the Department of Legislation issued a notification on the new penalties for violating the new road traffic laws for all types of vehicles with incorrect license plates. Please hurry to change instead of being fined by the police.

Under new Article 6-7 on Transitional Penalties for Violations of the Road Traffic Law, motorcycles or Tuk-tuks (3 or 4 Wheels) shall be fined 120,000 Riels ($30), small cars 180,000 Riels ($45) and heavy vehicles 375,000 Riels ($94) in cases where license plates are missing, damaged, designed differently from the original, have altered numbers, been lost, or have other materials or coverings put on. SWIFT