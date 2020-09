Sihanoukville: The body of a 14-year-old boy was found in the garbage dump of KSWM in Sihanoukville, Sihanoukville.

Preliminary information says the corpse was found decomposing in the garbage pile of KSWM Company in Village 2, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville.

Initial reports suggest that the deceased is thought to be a teenager who was reported missing by his family 3 days ago. More information will be released later. KPSBN