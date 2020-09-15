Battambang: The Ministry of Health has confirmed to the public that the analysis of samples of sick monks from a Battambang pagoda sent to the laboratory of the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge on the evening of September 14, 2020 showed negative results of COVID-19 virus.

21 samples taken from a group of 46 monks who showed signs of fever and runny noses in Wat Svay Dangkum, Ek Phnom district, Battambang province, came back as testing for influenza.

The public are reminded to take extra care during the Pchum Benh holidays to avoid the spread of both influenza and COVID-19. NKD