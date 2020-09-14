Phnom Penh: At 9:45 pm on September 13, 2020, along Phnom Penh Hanoi Street, at the corner of Oknha Mong Rithy Street, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh, there was a horrific traffic accident that killed two people.

The first victim, Mam Sao, male, 49 years old, was driving an Indian tricycle with license plate Takeo 1T-0003, his hometown is Takeo Province. The second victim was passenger Meas Seangly, a 25-year-old female living in Prek Pnov district.

An unidentified male driver driving a green cement truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3A-3667 was arrested.

The tricycle tuk tuk was traveling from south to north along Phnom Penh-Hanoi Road. When it arrived at the scene, it stopped behind a Hilux Revo waiting for the traffic light. The speeding truck came from behind and hit the tricycle, crushing it between the Hilux Revo, causing the Hilux Revo to turn around and collide with Prius.

The truck attempted to drive away with the tricycle stuck underneath, dragging it for more than 200 meters, killing the driver and the woman trapped inside,

After the incident, the truck was stopped by the police, and both vehicle and driver were taken away for legal procedures. The body of the victims were taken to be kept at Wat Teuk Thla, waiting for relatives to accept the traditional ceremony.