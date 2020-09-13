Kandal: A Russian man was found dead in a rented house on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM on Street 203, Room G, Thmey Village, Sangkat Takhmao, Takhmao City, Province. Central.

Authorities say the victim was LEONID BRASLAVSKIY, a 50-year-old Russian man was the landlord, Chap Bolim. The victim had been renting a room for more than two months. On September 12, 2020, at 11 o’clock, the owner of the house returned from the pagoda, and a neighbor came and told him that the victim had not been seen leaving the room for two days and went upstairs to pull the curtain The victim said “Hello” but the victim did not answer and opened the door which was not locked. When he called the victim again and touched the victim, he realized that the victim was dead. Then also reported to the authorities for inspection.

Authorities concluded that the victim died of a heart attack (possibly due to lung disease). With the approval of Ms. Sun Yate, Deputy Prosecutor of the Kandal Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, the body was taken to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital at the request of the Russian Embassy. KHR