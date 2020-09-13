Phnom Penh: A man driving a Toyota Prius crashed into a concrete barrier, badly damaging his car.

The incident happened at 11 pm on September 12, 2020, along the Wat Tangkasang railway in Ta Nguon I village, Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a navy blue Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AS-9646 traveling from south to north when he arrived at the scene. The car hit the road barrier, causing one of the wheels to break. The car owner then pushed the car to the side of the road. NKD