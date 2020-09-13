Phnom Penh: Military Police sent a suspect to court in connection with a case of fraud, death threats, concealment and illegal use of firearms. Specialists of the Criminal Investigation Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie on the afternoon of September 12, 2020 said the suspect’s name is Yon Dara, alias Nou Raksmey, male, 44 years old. He works as a traditional medicine teacher, but was pretending to be a military general in Ta Luos village, Ta Luos commune, Svay Chrum district, Svay Rieng province.

The suspect, Yon Dara, admitted that during July 2020, he swindled a series of victims to a total of 32,100 US dollars, by selling some sort of bronze artifacts.

The victim realized that he had been deceived by the suspect, and the suspect repeatedly sent messages to the victim threatening him through Messenger, saying that he would kill the whole family. Fearing for their lives, the victim filed a complaint with the Phnom Penh Military Police. After receiving the complaint, the police conducted a search and arrested the suspect and confiscated two firearms at Phum Khva, in front of ACLEDA Bank, Street 217, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor. The suspect said he bought the weapons from an acquaintance who is now dead. MCPN