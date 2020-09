Preah Sihanouk Province: On the night of September 12, 2020, in a rental room of the staff building in Group 29, Village 3, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville In Sihanoukville, a foreigner was found dead in Room 27. The body was identified as Indonesian.

BOB HARJANTO, Indonesian, 27, was working in the town.

The body was taken to the Referral Hospital in Sihanoukville, waiting for a decision from the embassy and family. AREY