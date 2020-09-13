Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese & Cambodian Kidnappers Captured

 Sihanoukville: On September 10, 2020, at 12:30 pm, police received a complaint from a Chinese man named Gao Ming Shui that his friend Chen QiLiang, a Chinese man, had been kidnapped. The suspect was being kept in an unknown location and ransomed for $ 10,000.


After receiving the complaint, the police conducted a thorough search until September 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM, when they received information that the victim was being held in Wuy Ina Guesthouse, Group 16, Village 1, Sangkat 2, Preah Sihanouk Province.

After reporting to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, the Prosecutor agreed to allow a rescue mission immediately. As a result, our authorities releases 3 Chinese male victims and arrested 7 suspects, 4 Cambodian men and 3 Chinese men (1 reported to also be Mongolian), who were brought to Sihanoukville Provincial Police Station.

After arresting these suspects, the police confiscated the following exhibits: a silver Starex car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-9670, 2 motorcycles (1 Smash Revo and 1 Duke), 2 loan letters Sheets (1 in Khmer, 1 in Chinese), 1 flashlight, 1 electric baton and 1 pepper spray.

In this case, the suspects and exhibits are being processed by the specialized force and sent to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court for further action. AREY

