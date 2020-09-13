Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of September 13, 2020, issued a press release on a new positive case of COVID-19 virus in a British man.

A statement from the Ministry of Health states that the 54-year-old British man had an apartment in Phnom Penh’s Boeung Kak II commune. He departed from the UK via the Netherlands and resumed flights from South Korea to Cambodia on September 11, 2020. The patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The ministry said that the flight had a total of 73 passengers:

20 Cambodians

7 Germans

21 Koreans

1 British man

4 Swiss

1 Portuguese

12 American

1 Serbian

1 Japanese

3 Chinese

1 Australian

1 Austrian

According to the Ministry of Health, the other passengers on this flight who had a negative result will be isolated for 14 days: 54 at hotels in Phnom Penh, 17 at the Air Force Center and at 2 the German embassy (diplomatic officials).

275 cases have been detected (54 females and 221 males), of which the total number of treated patients nationwide is 274 people (54 females and 220 males). The latest patient the only active case, and he is being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.