Kampot: Recently, the management of Thansur Sokha Hotel announced that the company is now facing serious difficulties in collecting garbage that stinks and sometimes weights up to several tons, especially every weekend because the company does not have enough staff to collect the garbage during the outbreak of COVID-19.

The company would like to apologize and ask for understanding from all national and international guests, from September 15, 2020 onwards, the company will start tightening environmental management as follows:

1. All national and international guests are not allowed to bring food on Bokor Mountain anymore.

2- It is not allowed to eat on the streets and public places on Bokor Mountain. KBN