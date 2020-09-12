Banteay Meanchey Province: At 9:20 pm on September 11, 2020, a man attacked his ex-wife after they had recently gotten divorced.

He used a knife to cut her, causing serious injuries after the victim came from eating with her girlfriend in Sala Cheh village, Rohal commune, Preah Net Preah district, Banteay Meanchey Province.



The victim was Kheang Chhorvy, a 48-year-old female and the suspect was named as Han Tai, a 49-year-old male (former husband of the victim). The victim and her husband filed for divorce on August 28, 2020, and went to the village chief’s house to give a thumbprint.

The husband went to live with his younger brother, who had a house near the victim’s house. The woman lives alone and her three children are working in Thailand. The divorce was due to the husband taking another woman after the victim went to work in Thailand with her children to pay off their debts.



After the divorce, the husband wanted to reconcile, but she refused. On the night of the incident, a friend of the victim, Khan Solem, a 48-year-old female from the same village, came to take the victim to eat. When they returned, the ex-husband came straight to the house with a machete and cut the woman on her face, nose, ears, mouth and jaw, right shoulder, neck, left forearm and caused serious injuries. She was sent to Mongkol Borey Hospital. The assailant fled the scene. AREY