Kampong Speu: A man was arrested after an incident at a clothing stall in O Kraing Ambel village, Trapeang Kong commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province at 7:24 am on Friday, September 11, 2020.

The suspect was riding a black 2015 Honda C125 and stopped in front of a clothing store and bought a shirt and rode away. Later he returned asking to change his shirt, and began strangling the victim, Suna, a 27-year-old female. The victim bit his hand and shouted for help. The suspect then fled on a motorcycle.

At the scene, police found a black helmet, a pair of red shoes, and a Nokia phone belonging to the suspect. At 12.10 the district criminal force arrested the suspect and brought him in for questioning. Kong Bunthy, alias Mao, male, a 32-year-old resident of Prey Mech village, Veal Pun commune, Thpong district, Kampong Speu province said he wanted to steal the victim’s wallet.

Currently, the suspect in the above case, the expert has continued the procedure to build the case and send it to the provincial criminal office for further action. PPR