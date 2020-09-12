Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 11:24 pm on September 11, 2020 in Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh, there was a traffic accident caused by a white Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BF-7176.

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured and died after being taken to hospital, following the incident when the car crashed into a black 2020 Dream Series motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IH-5793.

The car drove away, leaving the license plate at the scene. After the incident, the police arrived and took the evidence to find the perpetrator.

POST NEWS

UPDATE: The victim was named as Sambath, male, 16 years old, a Grade 10 student of Tuol Prich High School, who came to Phnom Penh to work after schools closed. He was from Prey Chhor district, Kampong Cham province.