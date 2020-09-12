FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Hunt For Prius Driver After Fatal Hit & Run

cne57 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 11:24 pm on September 11, 2020 in Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh, there was a traffic accident caused by a white Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BF-7176.

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured and died after being taken to hospital, following the incident when the car crashed into a black 2020 Dream Series motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IH-5793.

The car drove away, leaving the license plate at the scene. After the incident, the police arrived and took the evidence to find the perpetrator.

POST NEWS

UPDATE: The victim was named as Sambath, male, 16 years old, a Grade 10 student of Tuol Prich High School, who came to Phnom Penh to work after schools closed. He was from Prey Chhor district, Kampong Cham province.

You May Also Like

Drug Smoking Teen Kills Friend For Moto

cne0

Philly’s Cambodians in the 2020 census: ‘We aren’t invisible’

cne0

Military History Of Kampot Part 2: Civil War 1971-75

cne1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *