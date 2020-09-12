Kandal: Two Chinese nationals were arrested by the police in a case of theft (polycarbonate resin) on August 23, 2020 at 14:30 in Samana town, Prey Rokar village, Chok Chheu Neang commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province.

Victim XU JIANRUI, male, 37 years old, a Chinese national and Chairman of Kayan Company identified the two suspects as GUAN WEIZHONG, 54 the Warehouse Manager (arrested) and GUAN JUN, 28 years old, a Kayan Company employee. The second man escaped.

20 rolls of polycarbonate resin valued at $ 18,410 is missing from the company.

Before the incident, the victim visited his hometown in China, leaving the company to be run by the suspect and the suspect’s children.



According to witness Meas Sophy, on August 14, 2020, a customer of the company came to report that he saw the suspect selling goods to another place, then he told the victim. The victim took all the keys to the warehouse, but the suspect saw that another set of keys and took them.

It was not until August 27, 2020 that a customer from the suspect reported that the suspect had taken $ 840 before delivering the goods, and that the suspect had sold him 20 rolls of polycarbonate resin.

On September 7, 2020 that the victim returned from China to the company and found 20 rolls of polycarbonate missing, worth $ 18,410. In this case, the specialized force is continuing to handle the procedure. POST NEWS