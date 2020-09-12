Koh Kong Province: On September 10, 2020, WCS shared photos and videos showing Siamese crocodiles, which are one of the world’s most endangered crocodile, swimming in a natural lake. In Sre Ambel district, Koh Kong province.

These pictures were taken by the WCS Crocodile Nest Protection Team during a patrol in collaboration with the Fisheries Administration and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry in Koh Kong province. The team found 15 baby crocodiles, each about 30 centimeters long, swimming in the water. Natural lakes in wetlands are an important habitat for this species of crocodile.

The team noted that due to less rain this year, the lakes in this wetland area are getting shallower. Siamese crocodiles are listed on the IUCN Red List as a critically endangered species.

Scientists have found its presence throughout Southeast Asia, but the crocodile is now almost extinct in Vietnam and Thailand with a few remaining in Laos and Indonesia.

According to previous research, there are about 5,000 in Cambodia, which is considered to be more than any other country. Crocodiles are facing many threats, such as habitat loss and poaching of juveniles and eggs which are sold to crocodile farms in Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand.

WCS has been implementing a number of conservation programs to prevent the species from becoming extinct. The project includes a group of former hunters to help find and protect nests in nature. Through law enforcement, joint patrols, including fisheries administration officials and members of local communities, have been collecting illegal fishing gear.

Educating and disseminating awareness in the local community about this type of conservation is an important task, so the project proposes to create active participation from local communities to achieve some priority action plans, such as improving community livelihoods through technical assistance for aquaculture and to ensure that they do not engage in illegal fishing activities in the wetlands, which are home to crocodiles.

Another conservation activity is to raise crocodiles and take care of them before releasing them into the wild, which will help increase the number of crocodiles. KOHSANTEPHEAP

