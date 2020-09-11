Phnom Penh: Mr. Phorn Phalla, Vice President of the Cambodian Youth Party, visited a woman who gave birth on the public sidewalk inhospital on the night of September 10, 2020 and promised to provide accommodation and support for the mother and child forever because the woman does not have a house to live in.

He posted a message: “Before that, I announced that I would only support my child for 5 years. But after realizing that she was homeless…, she only slept on the street. And there is no real direction

I asked my sister to consider deciding to live in my center with full support… I would like to support both mother and child.

“The decision is up to her, but I’m happy and waiting for her decision.

She said she would tell me when she was discharged”

Taking the opportunity to visit, Mr. Phorn Phalla gave a small gift and guaranteed to provide accommodation and help support both mother and child.

It should be reminded that in the early morning on September 8, 2020, along Mao Tse Toung at the corner of Street 193 in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey 1, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, there was a woman seen sitting with her newborn baby which she had just delivered alone on the street,

Later, local people, including journalists, contacted the hospital to rescue both mother and child. FAST NEWS