Phnom Penh: A man suspected of drunk driving hit a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.

The incident occurred at 11:30 pm on September 10, 2020 along Street 217 in front of Stung Meanchey Pagoda in Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a white Prius car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AG-2607, in a way that made people suspect he was drunk. In front of Stung Meanchey pagoda, he swerved to the right and hit a man standing on the side of the road, causing serious injuries.

The injured man was immediately taken to the hospital. The windshield on the car was broken and one panel was badly damaged.

After the incident, local authorities arrived and helped to mediate, and the driver was reported to have paid $ 1,300 to the victim to end the story. MCPN