Banteay Meanchey Province: A man fell from a height of 4 meters, hit his head on the fence post of the house, was seriously injured and later died at Phnom Srok District Referral Hospital at 9:20 pm on September 10, 2020 Nam Tao village, Nam Tao commune, Phnom district, Banteay Meanchey province.



Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police Inspector Yor Sophal said that the victim was Chreung Dung, a 41-year-old male from the village.

He stated that according to the statement of Chan Sakhoun, a 47-year-old woman, before the incident, she and her husband went upstairs to watch TV after dinner.

At about 9:20 pm her husband got up and went to urinate over the balcony of the house on the north side. At that time, she heard a noise and found out he had fallen over the edge.

She came down to pick up her husband and called for help from neighbors, who took him to Phnom Srok District Referral Hospital, but he died at 10:22.



The inspector added that upon receiving this information, the specialized force immediately went to check the scene in cooperation with the Nam Tao police force, the director of the Nam Tao health center, and concluded that the victim had stepped across the metal railing and was urinating on a cement porch about 1 meter outside when he fell to the ground (about 4 metres down). The fence post caused a severe head trauma after the victim struck it, which later led to his death.



The body was later handed over to their families for traditional rites. NKD