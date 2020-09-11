Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on Friday, September 11, 2020 that all patients tested positive for COVID-19 have been successfully treated.

The last patient was a man aged 18 years old from Preah Sihanouk Province. The man, a passenger from Indonesia, took a flight from Malaysia, arrived in Cambodia on July 30, 2020. He has now been released from Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

As of this morning, September 11, 2020, Cambodia has identified 274 cases with 100% treatment and survival rate.