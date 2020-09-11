Phnom Penh: A Toyota Prius with a drunk driver behind the wheel drove at speed and swerved to the right, hitting a passenger bus.

This incident happened at 11:30 pm on September 11, 2020 on the old Chroy Changva bridge, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

The Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-7294, was damaged in the collision.

The bus belonging to Vireak Buntham Company, with license plate Phnom Penh 3E-6505, was slightly damaged.

According to sources, the Prius was traveling across the bridge at high speed and hit the bridge railings first, lost control and was hit by the bus.

The driver asked for a representative to come forward and solve the problem. The car was taken away by traffic police and stored temporarily, waiting for the matter to be resolved later. POST NEWS