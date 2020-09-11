China: According to several Chinese media sources, Zhengzhou Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced on the 11th the details of 5 newly imported asymptomatic infections in the city on the 10th.

It is reported that five people entered the country by plane from Cambodia and the Philippines. After entry testing showed asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, they were immediately transferred by special vehicles to designated medical institutions for isolation and medical observation.

Xue Moumou, male, 30 years old, from Henan Province, Li Moumou, male, 28 years old, from Fujian Province and Wang Mou, male, 26 years old, from Sichuan Province all entered China on September 9 by CA746 Cambodia Phnom Penh flight. On September 10, the Zhengzhou customs test result was positive for COVID-19.

Zhang XX, male, 39 years old, from Sichuan Province; Shi XX, male, 31 years old, from Fujian Province entered the country on September 9th on the 8Y8300 Philippines Manila flight and also tested positive on September 10th.

According to the report, the above five people had no symptoms of fever or cough after entering the country. According to the current management regulations, they were determined to be asymptomatic and were immediately transferred by special vehicles to designated medical institutions for further isolation and medical observation.

For others on the same flights, in accordance with Zhengzhou's epidemic prevention and control regulations, the entire process of disembarking, quarantine, transshipment, and isolation was implemented closed-loop management, and all are transferred to the Health Care Center for centralized isolation medical observation.