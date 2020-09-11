Phnom Penh: Units from Chamkar Mon District Unity Command inspected a massage parlor, which was actually a front for illegal electronic gambling, and confiscated several game consoles at 9:30 pm on September 10 2020, in Prince Plaza building, ground floor. The “Iya Chinese Massage Shop” is located in Village 10, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon.

According to the police sources, various district officials inspected the massage parlor which had a valid permit for massage, but not gambling.

According to the same source, the authorities decided to confiscate gambling tables including fishing games to be stored at Chamkarmon district waiting to be processed. KOHSANTEPHEAP