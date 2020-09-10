Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of September 10 announced the verdict in the case of a young woman, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison and given a fine of 40 million riel ($10,000) on charges of illegally storing, transporting and trafficking drugs.

Defendant Khorn Srey Neang, 25 years old, from Sangkat Boeung Kak 2, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh was arrested by the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior on March 21, 2020 with methamphetamine (ICE) Net Weight 598.81 grams at Phsar Doeum Kor bus stop, Sangkat Phsar Doeum Kor, Phnom Penh Phnom Penh.

During cross-examination by the Trial Chamber, the accused admitted that she was just a mule holding the package for somebody else to collect. It was later found that the drugs belonged to her boyfriend, who was later arrested by the police. Due to this dishonest statement from the accused, her sentence was lengthy.

However, the verdict gives the accused the right to appeal in accordance with the law. KOHSANTEPHEAP