Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a notice this morning that there were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus and no patients left treatment in Cambodia yesterday.

Since August 31, Cambodia has had no new confirmed cases, marking 10 consecutive days.

As of the morning of September 10, a total of 274 cases have been confirmed in Cambodia, a total of 273 cases have been treated, and 1 patient remains in the hospital.

Total number of 110,438 (6,652 per one million population) tests have been carried out.