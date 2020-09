Kampong Thom Province: A riding a motorbike was struck by lightning, which caused him to fall and die at 4:15 pm on September 9 in Neak Ta forest in Chhouk Romdol village, Tipor commune, Santuk district.

The victim was named as 55-year-old Put So, a farmer living in Choam Thna village, Tipo commune, Santuk district. KBN