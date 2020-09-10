Phnom Penh: MIKASA Sushi, a famous Japanese restaurant brand in Canada, has now started to test in Cambodia, with its first location on the first floor of Chip Mong Noro Mall, Norodom Blvd. in Boeung Keng Kang I.



Many Japanese dishes cooked by MIKASA restaurant chefs are recognized as delicious and popular with Asians living in Canada along with Canadians themselves, and MIKASA’s famous dishes include Like Le Rouge, Cameleon, Mikasa Pearl, Fire Roll, Crispy Roll, Trio Duo, Dragon Ball, Dragon Eye.

The chef in charge is Lee Teksong, who has 20 years of experience with Japanese cuisine and many Japanese restaurants, and is also in charge of the restaurant’s recipes.

“We focus on the taste, hygiene and quality of service to our target customers,” said Teksong. He added that during this trial, the restaurant expects to receive a lot of support from customers who like Japanese food in Cambodia.

He also reminded that customers can contact to make a reservation by calling 098 888 336/077 888 336 or send a message in the message box on the Facebook page Mikasa Shusi Fusion Lounge. KBN