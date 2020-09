Siem Reap: A foreign man died on the night of September 9, 2020 at Stung Thmey village, Svay Dangkum commune, Siem Reap province. The deceased was named as WILLIAM JACK LAMBERT, aged 76, an American citizen.

Authorities concluded that the victim died of advanced lung cancer. The body was sent to Wat Teuk Thla, Phnom Penh, to wait for a decision from the family and the embassy.