Truck Loses Control, Kills One In Kampot

Kampot Province: There was a traffic accident after a truck operated by Chip Mong Land Company had a breaks failure. The truck hit a car, motorbike and coffee shop, causing an old lady to die at the scene.

The accident happened on the morning of September 9, 2020 at Phsar Tram Sor village, Samrong Leu commune, Banteay Meas commune, Kampot province.

Residents claim that the accident caused damage to four cars, three motorcycles, a coffee shop, a house and the death of the woman.

However, now the authorities are at the scene to solve this problem. NKD

