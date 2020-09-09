Sihanoukville: According to the National Police General Commission, six suspects were arrested by Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police after an investigation into a gang disguising themselves as police and extorting Chinese nationals.



Authorities said that on September 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM, a Chinese man came to file a complaint that on the 6th at 23:30, a group of suspects who were ethnic Cambodians dressed in civilian clothes, driving a white car and two motorcycles, who claimed to be police stopped his car.



Authorities said the suspects then searched the victim’s car and dropped a package of drugs inside, and then demanded $ 4,000 to avoid arrest. The victim called his wife and borrowed $ 2,300 from a friend. This was handed over to the suspects, promising that the remaining money will be given later.



After receiving the victims’ complaints, the criminal police task force conducted a thorough search, which led to the arrest of a total of 6 suspects (1 Chinese) at 19.30 om 8 September 2020.

1. Hak Sothea Panha, 30, working for a news agency

2. Oun Pros, 27 years old, from CAM POST News Agency

3. Chin Buntheurn, 27, working at an online news agency

4. Leang Meng, 27, a construction contractor and a resident of village 5 4 – Preah Sihanouk province.

5. Sim Da,30 years old, assistant of Uon Pros at CAM POST News Agency,

6. ZHOU DONGYA, 30 years old, Chinese, working as a taxi driver, Residence: Village 3, Sangkat 3, Krong Preah Province. Sihanouk.

In this case, the specialized force of the provincial police commission is following the procedure of the law. POST NEWS