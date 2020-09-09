Phnom Penh: The number of buildings ranging from 5 floors to 40 floors has now reached 1,484 in Phnom Penh

This was confirmed in the monthly report of the Capital Administration in the 16th Ordinary Meeting of the Phnom Penh Capital Council at Phnom Penh Capital Hall on September 9 , 2020, in the presence of Mr. Pa Socheatvong, Chairman of the Capital Council and Deputy Governor of Phnom Penh.

Mr. Seng Vannak, Director of Phnom Penh Capital Administration, stated in this report that there are nearly 1,500 high-rise buildings in Phnom Penh so far, of which 815 are 5-9-storey buildings, 406 have 10-19 floors, 107 ranging from 20-29 floors, 59 with 30 to 39 stories and 37 buildings with a height of 40 floors and over. PPR