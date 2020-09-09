Battambang Province: On September 7, 2020, the HALO Trust UXO Research and Destruction Team received a request from the villagers of Pralay 18 village, Sdok Pravek commune, Rukkiri district, Battambang province.

After an inspection, experts found a DK75 unexploded ordnance round that other residents had been using as a fence post top near their home for two years. Since this is still an explosive device, it is highly dangerous.

Hal Trust calls on all citizens not to touch, not to play, not to burn, not to burn, not to process any form of UXO, as it can cause accidents, injuries, disabilities or deaths at any time. Please report any suspected UXOs to the local authority or demining operator nearest you. KBN