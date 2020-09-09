Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health has announced that two Chinese men have escaped isolation and the authorities are looking for them.

Mrs. O Vandin, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, said on the evening of September 9, 2020, that the two Chinese men fled a hotel in Phnom Penh. They were passengers from China, who arrived at around 11 am on 8 September.

Ms. O Vandin added that after staying at a hotel in Phnom Penh to wait for the results of the coronavirus test, they had an argument with each other and then ran away from the building.

Authorities are currently searching for the two men.

UPDATE: The two Chinese nationals have been named as JIANG JIAJIE, a 23-year-old and ZHU JUN, 32,