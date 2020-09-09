Takeo: At 4:30 AM on September 9, 2020, there was a death on the railway line in Russey Doch village, Ang Keo commune, Traing district, Takeo province.

The victim was Chhil Ron, 63, a farmer living in Ang Keo village, Ang Keo commune, Traing district, Takeo province.

Before the incident, the victim was walking on the railway at the southern point of the entrance to Ang Keo pagoda. A train traveling from south to north hit the victim, who died at the scene. The unidentified train driver continued to drive away and the body was handed over to his family for traditional rites. POST NEWS