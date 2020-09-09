Preah Sihanouk Province: Authorities raided an illegal cigarette factory In O’Oknha Heng commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province, on September 9, 2020. The site was reportedly registered as a rubber/nylon processing factory.

According to a preliminary report from the police, the crackdown was carried out following a complaint by the ESSE cigarette company, which found that the factory was producing counterfeit ESSE cigarettes. After the inspection, the police confiscated machinery and related equipment.

Legal proceedings have been launched. KBN