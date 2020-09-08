Banteay Meanchey: On the evening of September 7, 2020, at least 49 people, both old and young, living in O Snguot village, O’Prasat commune, Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province, were sent by local officials to the Mongkul Borei District Referral Department for treatment.

The RRT Emergency Response Team, in collaboration with the Mongkul Borei OD, conducted a search and emergency response after receiving preliminary information about a suspected outbreak of chikungunya fever in O Snguot village.

Dr. Le Chansangvat confirmed that the main symptoms found were a fever of 39-40 degrees Celsius, joint pain, muscle aches, red rashes on the skin, dizziness, nausea, etc.

The total number of suspected cases so far stands at 49, Several of whom were taken to Mongkol Borei Provincial Hospital, including eight boys and seven girls. Doctors took blood samples from 23 adults and 15 children to be tested for the virus at the Institut Pasteur in Phnom Penh.

Doctors immediately intervened to educate locals in mosquito control and continue to monitor additional cases and monitor the health of hospitalized patients. AREY