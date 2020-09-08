FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Faulty Truck Causes Traffic Chaos

Kandal:  A truck with faulty brakes was driving up Prek Samrong Bridge in Takhmao City, Kandal Province, and slid backwards, hitting six cars in a row at around 7 am on Tuesday, September 08, 2020.

Sources from the police said that the accident was caused by the truck, which slipped backwards into traffic.

According to preliminary information, the incident did not cause serious harm, but following the incident traffic was very congested.

The driver of the truck escaped. KBN

