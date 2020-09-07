Preah Sihanouk Province: On September 5, 2020, at 2:00 AM, a Chinese man named ZHANG KUN DUAN called police to report that another Chinese man was selling drugs in Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

After receiving the complaint, the police went to the location, where they found a Chinese man, handcuffed with both hands wrapped in tape and a bag of white powder. Authorities took the Chinese man to the Sihanoukville Police HQ for questioning.

After an interrogation, police realized that the case was more complicated, as ZHANG KUN DUAN (the man who filed the complaint), had actually abducted the other man, extorted money from him, and then planted the powder in the victim’s bag so that he would be arrested.

After police tested the white powder in the bag, it was confirmed that it was not drugs. Authorities then conducted a search and arrested ZHANG KUN DUAN, 21 years old, living in Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province.

The victim was named as HU DAO LONG, a 35-year-old Chinese man, born in Wuhan, China, a construction contractor living in Phnom Penh, who suffered injuries to his arms, legs and neck from his confinement and torture.

Captured evidence included 1 black iPhone 7 mobile phone, 1 gold SAMSUNG mobile phone (of the victim), 1 backpack (of the victim), 1 bag of white powder, $ 160 (One hundred and sixty US dollars).



Police have built a case to be sent to the provincial court. NKD