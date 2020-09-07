Poachers were smuggling these Critically Endangered elongated tortoises out of the Cardamom Mountains rainforest. These tortoises were destined to be sold into Vietnam and China’s illegal wildlife trade, where they were most likely to end up on a plate at a restaurant. Fortunately, our Trapeang station rangers apprehended the poachers and confiscated these elongated tortoises, one of 6 Critically Endangered species found in the Cardamom Mountains that our team of more than 140 rangers works to protect 24/7. – WILDLIFE ALLIANCE