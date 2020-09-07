Kampong Speu Province: On September 6, 2020, in Sdok Lpou village, Ksem Ksan commune, Udong district, there was an explosion of a metal smelter, which caused a Chinese man to die later in hospital.

The victim, DONG YANYOU, aged 50, was seriously injured in the blast and the company sent him to Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh, where he later died.

According to the police, after the incident, the immigration force of Udong district, in cooperation with the provincial and district technical forces and the district criminal force, inspected GRANDA INTERNATIONAL STEEL CO., LTD (GRANDA INTERNATIONAL STEEL). KBN