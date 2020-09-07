Phnom Penh: The body of a baby was found in the bathroom of a group of builders at 7:30 in the morning on September 07, 2020, in Group 4, Chumpouvorn 2 Village, Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Por Sen Chey.

The baby’s body was found naked, presumably about three months old.

According to 20-year-old Nil Sandos, a construction worker at the scene, a resident of Kraing Thom village, Lumpong commune, Bati district, Takeo province, he arrived at work at 7:30 this morning. Entering the bathroom at the back of the construction site, he was suddenly found the deceased infant and reported to the authorities.

Residents living around the site said they did not know anyone who had a small child.

After finding the baby’s body, the police went to examine and hand it over to the local authority, and was taken for a religious ceremony at Wat Champouvorn. POST NEWS

*A source at CPU say they are also involved in the investigation. “Child like;y died of phenomena and was dumped by impoverished parents. CPU conducted autopsy and covered the costs of funeral at wat”. RIP