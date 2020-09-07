Preah Sihanouk Province: Major General Chuon Narin, Police Commissioner of Preah Sihanouk Province, said on the afternoon of September 7, 2020 that following cases of theft of electricity cables in public places, 17 suspects have been arrested by the police.

Police visited 5 scrap collection sites, two in Sihanoukville and three in Prey Nob district to research who may have bought the stolen copper wires. As a result, the police found two locations related to this issue and detained 17 suspects, confiscated materials and brought them to the provincial police commissioner to continue the procedure.

Five were arrested at a site in Sihanoukville after a sack of THIPHA cord (owned by Duval Electric) was found. Twelve others were arrested in Prey Nob with THIPHA Cable2020 CXV / DSTA 4 × 12-1x12mm2, and 15 kg copper wire, also owned by Duval Electric.

The case is being prepared for the provincial court. KBN