Thailand: Three levels of barbed wire have been carefully deployed by the Thai military, with alarms set to sound when people touch it, along the Sa Kaeo / Cambodian border, according to Thai reports on the afternoon of September 3, 2020. The 10 km fencing begns at the point of Parai commune in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, Thailand.

The total distance between the Sa Kaeo border line with the Cambodian border is 156 km, but the flat area without mountains and streams adjacent to the Cambodian border line is only 10 km.

A Thai commander said that the number of Cambodian workers who keep crossing to work in Thailand is still large, and in the near future, Cambodia will have the Pchum Ben festival, so to prevent illegal border crossings, the barrier was installed. The borders have remained closed due to COVID-19.