Phnom Penh: A drunk Indian style tuk tuk driver drove at high speed and hit a Rith Mony bus, causing the tuk tuk to overturn, killing a passenger and slightly injuring the driver. .

The incident took place at 9:10 pm on September 5, 2020 about 50 meters west of the two deer traffic lights along Russian Federation Boulevard in Sangkat Mittapheap, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

The victim (deceased) was named Muong Marath, male, 53 years old, living in Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, his hometown is Phum Dey Dus, Khum Prek Prosop, Prek Prosop District, Kratie Province.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen riding a white three-wheeler tuk tuk with license plate Phnom Penh 1HM-1859, driven by a drunk man, traveling along the Boulevard of the Russian Federation from west to east.

When he arrived at the scene, he drove into a red Rith Mony bus with license plate Phnom Penh 3E-2240, which was traveling in the same direction. The passenger died after hitting the road, and the tuk tuk driver suffered minor injuuries.

The bus driver fled the scene. NKD