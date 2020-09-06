Battambang : 20 mines, most of which are still 100% quality, were found on the site of a former 1980’s battlefield, where government troops fought the Khmer Rouge.

According to the police report, at 8:30 a.m. on September 6, 2020, a resident Resident at point 5 in Prek Chik village, Prek Chik commune, Rukkiri district, Battambang province, collected 20 mines of this type (made in Soviet Union, so probably laid by the PRK in the 1980’s) to keep one place. Six were reported to be defective/defuse, while the others were still live. The villager then reported to the village chief, who then reported to the military for inspection.

After the inspection, the force also reported to Mr. Kea Choeum, UXO Coordinator in Maung Russey and Rukkiri districts to collect the munitions. According to experts, these mines are left over from the war of 1979-89. KPT