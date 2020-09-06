Phnom Penh: A Highlander car was damaged, due to a large tree branch falling in high winds.

The incident happened at 12 noon on September 6, 2020 near Preah Norodom Primary School, St. 144 corner of Preah Norodom Street in Sangkat Phsar Kandal II, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The weather was calm when then owner parked up, before attending a 100 day ceremony. Suddenly the wind picked up and a storm hit, causing a tree next to the car to break.

After the incident, local authorities in Daun Penh district arrived at the scene with a tractor to cut the branches. The owner took the damaged Highlander to be repaired by himself. It is not known whether the local authorities or relevant institutions will help with comensation.

KOHSANTEPHEAP