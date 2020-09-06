Phnom Penh: A Chinese man with another Chinese passenger drove a Toyota Tacoma at high speed and overtook a bus on the right side of the road and swerved to the right, hitting a central divider. The car overturned and injured the two people.

The incident happened at 12:30 AM on September 6, 2020 in front of the 1st Kakap Police Station along the Boulevard of the Russian Federation in Sangkat Kakap 1, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a Rith Mony bus with license plate Phnom Penh 3B-6027 was seen carrying several passengers from west to east. The Toyota Tacoma with license plate Phnom Penh 2AN-7574, driven by a Chinese man and traveling with another Chinese man came in the same direction from behind. The car tried to overtake the bus but wasn’t able to. One of the men was seriously injured and was rushed to a hospital, while another suffered minor injuries. NKD