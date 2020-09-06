Kandal: A 6-year-old boy drowned on the afternoon of Thursday, September 3, 2020. A family of 15 people visited the pagoda and went on to Sinny Water Park, located at Koh Khnor village, Prek Rokar commune, Kandal Steung district, Kandal province.

Police said that the victim was Sitha Piseth, a 6-year-old from Choam Chao commune, Por Sen Chey district. Phnom Penh.

At 7 a.m. on the same day, the victim’s parents and other family members left their home and went to Wat Ang Proch to participate in the first day of Pchum Ben in Ang Khleur village, Tbeng commune, Kandal Steung district, Kandal province.

Later, the victim’s parents and family, a total of 15 people went to Sinny Water Park.

The child got into difficulties in the water, and his parents and relatives came to the rescue and sent the victim to the hospital. Kantha Bopha, Phnom Penh. Upon arrival at the hospital, the victim died at the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate.