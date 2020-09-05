Siem Reap: Police rescued four girls, and detained the owner of a business named Srey Pov Massage Shop over allegations of prostitution.

The raid took place at 22:00 on September 4, 2020 in Ta Vien village, Sangkat Kamroeuk, Siem Reap.

According to Colonel Chea Heng, Director of the Provincial Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office, on the afternoon of the 5th September 2020, forces visited a brothel operating as a massage business.

Four female workers, including a minor under the age of 16, were taken away and police arrested the boss named Yin. Nget, 49, by order of Mr. Keut Vannareth, Prosecutor of Siem Reap Provincial Court on September 4, 2020.

Evidence, such as used and unused condoms were also seized.

The suspect who owns the massage parlor is currently being investigated by the Siem Reap Provincial Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office. The workers were sent to the provincial Department of Social Affairs. KOHSANTEPHEAP